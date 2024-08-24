Varun’s Viraji Successful on Aha with 56 Lakh Watch Minutes

Hyderabad: Varun Sandesh’s new thriller movie, Viraji, is trending on the OTT platform Aha after achieving an impressive 56 lakh watch minutes soon after its digital release. The film, which has received positive reviews and praise for Varun Sandesh’s performance, premiered on Aha on Thursday and quickly became a popular choice among viewers.

Viraji was produced by Mahendranath Kondla under the M3 Media banner in partnership with Maha Movies and directed by Adyanth Harsha. The movie was first released in theaters on August 2, 2024. However, due to several other movies releasing on the same day, Viraji didn’t get as much attention in theaters as expected. The team then decided to release it on Aha, where it has found great success.

Producer Mahendranath Kondla shared his happiness over the film’s success on OTT, saying, “We released Viraji in theaters on August 2, 2024, but it didn’t get much attention because of other films. That’s why we decided to release it on OTT. Now, the movie is trending on Aha with over 56 lakh watch minutes. We are thrilled that more people are watching it now. Varun Sandesh has been very supportive throughout this journey.”

Actor Viva Raghava also thanked the audience for their support, saying, “I want to thank everyone who watched Viraji in theaters. Now, with the film available on Aha, more people can enjoy it with their families at home.”

At a press event, actor Kakinada Nani expressed his gratitude to the film’s director and producer for giving him a role in the movie. He added, “Varun Sandesh worked very hard for this film and was very active in promoting it. I encourage everyone who couldn’t watch it in theaters to check it out on Aha.”

Lead actor Varun Sandesh expressed his excitement about the film’s performance on Aha, calling it a special gift for the producer, Mahendranath, as it released on his birthday. He praised both the producer and director for their dedication, saying, “Mahendranath not only produced the movie with passion but also promoted it well to reach the audience. Director Adyanth Harsha made Viraji with a great script that everyone will enjoy. While the movie didn’t get much response in theaters, we’re happy it’s doing well on Aha.”

Varun Sandesh concluded by encouraging viewers to watch the film on Aha and share their thoughts. “Our movie is streaming now, and it’s sure to entertain you. We’re excited to hear your feedback.”

The cast of Viraji includes Varun Sandesh, Raghu Karumanchi, Pramodini, Balagam Jayaram, Viva Raghava, Ravi Teja Nannimala, Kakinada Nani, Phani Acharya, Aparna Devi, Kushalini Pulapa, Prasad Behara, and others.