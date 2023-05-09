VD 12: Sreeleela And Gowtam Tinnauri Wish Birthday Boy Vijay Devarakonda With Special Posts

Tollywood’s ace actor Vijay Devarakonda’s 33rd birthday is turning into a big day. Already the makers of Kushi unveiled the beautiful and melodious first single, “Na Rojaa Nuvve…” and treated the music buffs. Now the makers of his 12th movie, wished him on this special occasion and dropped the birthday special poster. The director Gowtam and lead actress Sreeleela also shared the poster and wished their lead actor through social media.

Along with them, even Vijay Devarakonda also shared the special poster of VD 12 and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Vijay shared his director Gowtam’s post and dropped ‘heart’ symbols…

Coming to the poster, he looked awesome and a part of his upper face is revealed and that too in neatly cut paper pieces. Gowtam shared the poster and wrote, “Happiest birthday to you Vijay. You deserve all the success and love in the world. Wishing Kushi to be a blockbuster and we continue the run @TheDeverakonda #VD12”.

Sreeleela

A tale of every spy can end up being a conspiracy theory. But their truth can never be disregarded!🎖🔥Wishing our Rowdy, THE #VijayDeverakonda, a very Happy Birthday from team #VD12 ✨#HBDTHEVijayDeverakonda ⭐️@TheDeverakonda @anirudhofficial @gowtam19 @vamsi84 pic.twitter.com/BSoT6NAP05 — sreeleela (@sreeleela14) May 9, 2023

Along with sharing the same poster, she also wrote, “A tale of every spy can end up being a conspiracy theory. But their truth can never be disregarded! Wishing our Rowdy, THE #VijayDeverakonda, a very Happy Birthday from team #VD12 #HBDTHEVijayDeverakonda”.

Along with the makers of his 11th and 12th movies, Vennela Kishore, Ram Charan and a few other actors also wished Vijay on this special occasion… Take a look!

Naga Vamsi

A tale of every spy can end up being a conspiracy theory. But their truth can never be disregarded!🎖🔥Wishing our Rowdy, THE #VijayDeverakonda, a very Happy Birthday from team #VD12 ✨#HBDTHEVijayDeverakonda ⭐️@TheDeverakonda @anirudhofficial @sreeleela14 @gowtam19… pic.twitter.com/h3zcSVzlFk — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) May 9, 2023

Sandeep Reddy Vanga

The Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep wished his dear friend Vijay by sharing the first single of Kushi movie…

Ram Charan

Happy Birthday @TheDeverakonda Really appreciate your fans who have donated blood at The Chiranjeevi Blood bank on this occasion. — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 9, 2023

Director Parasuram

Happy Birthday @TheDeverakonda Stay the champ that you are! See you on our sets soon 🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/MyuDbVLgN3 — Parasuram Petla (@ParasuramPetla) May 9, 2023

He shared a poster of VD and wrote, “Happy Birthday @TheDeverakonda Stay the champ that you are! See you on our sets soon”.

Vennela Kishore

Wishing a Happy Happy Birthday to our dearest @TheDeverakonda bhayya jeee!! Lots n Lots of Love🤗🤗🤗🤗#Kushi#HBDVijayDeverakonda https://t.co/su6W9kmRuG — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) May 9, 2023

He wished his dear bestie by jotting down, “Wishing a Happy Happy Birthday to our dearest @TheDeverakonda bhayya jeee!! Lots n Lots of Love #Kushi #HBDVijayDeverakonda”.

Sharath Chandra

A beautiful soul.Man of steel.Heart of gold. Extremely ambitious.Supremely hardworking. A rare find. A treasure.To my friend, my inspiration and someone who I learn so much from- Happy Happy Birthday my @TheDeverakonda dearest!! 🤗🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/FBs0WSSlhx — Sharath Chandra (@SharathWhat) May 8, 2023

He shared a pic with Vijay and wrote, “A beautiful soul.

Man of steel.

Heart of gold.

Extremely ambitious.

Supremely hardworking.

A rare find.

A treasure.

To my friend, my inspiration and someone who I learn so much from-Happy Happy Birthday my @TheDeverakonda dearest!!”

Brahmaji

Bangaru konda..❤️.. mana Devarakonda 💥🔥THE Happy Birthday Wishes.. 🤗Rock on Bro 😎 @TheDeverakonda — Brahmaji (@actorbrahmaji) May 9, 2023

People Media Factory

Wishing the Handsome hunk & everyone's favourite rowdy @TheDeverakonda garu ❤️ a very happy birthday 🎉🎊Wishing you success & happiness always#HBDVijayDeverakonda#HappyBirthdayVijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/C0QJcepWmd — People Media Factory (@peoplemediafcy) May 9, 2023

Lakshmi Manchu

Happy Birthday @TheDeverakonda May your day be filled with joy, laughter, and lots of cake. You're an amazing actor and we can't wait to see what you'll accomplish next. Keep shining and stay awesome!#HappyBirthdayVijaydeverakonda pic.twitter.com/vOXNvDcchx — Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna (@LakshmiManchu) May 9, 2023

Well, Vijay Devarakonda also turned this day into a special one for all his fans by giving out free Cream Stone ice creams in many cities. He shared a special note on his Twitter page on this special occasion…

Good morning ❤️I am away at shoot so planned a few things to celebrate with you all. 1. The Deverakonda Birthday TruckHyderabad, Vizag, Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune & Delhi. If you spot these trucks anywhere. Ice cream is free for all ❤️2. You all give me so much… pic.twitter.com/Wl4jefdAHx — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 9, 2023

Along with sharing the birthday special posters, he also wrote, “Good morning. I am away at shoot so planned a few things to celebrate with you all.

1. The Deverakonda Birthday Truck

Hyderabad, Vizag, Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune & Delhi. If you spot these trucks anywhere. Ice cream is free for all.

2. You all give me so much love

So here is something from Me and #Rowdy. The Rowdy Birthday Bash Sale! For all those who have been wanting to get their hands on a piece of Rowdy. Take it before stock sells out.

3. A beautiful song from #Kushi”.

Speaking about VD 12, it is being helmed by Gautam Tinnanuri and produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the Sithara Entertainments banner in association with Fortune Four Cinemas.

Crew Details:

Cinematographer: Girish Gangadharan (National Award Winner for Jallikattu)

Editor: Navin Nooli

Art Director: Avinash Kolla

Music Director: Anirudh Ravichander

The catchy caption, ‘I don't know where I belong, to tell you whom I betrayed - Anonymous Spy’ raised the expectations on the movie.

Happy Birthday Vijay Devarakonda…