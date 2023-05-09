VD 12: Sreeleela And Gowtam Tinnauri Wish Birthday Boy Vijay Devarakonda With Special Posts

Live
- Vijay Devarakonda is celebrating his 33rd birthday today!
- The makers of his 12th movie launched a special birthday poster through social media and treated all the fans of this Rowdy actor…
Tollywood’s ace actor Vijay Devarakonda’s 33rd birthday is turning into a big day. Already the makers of Kushi unveiled the beautiful and melodious first single, “Na Rojaa Nuvve…” and treated the music buffs. Now the makers of his 12th movie, wished him on this special occasion and dropped the birthday special poster. The director Gowtam and lead actress Sreeleela also shared the poster and wished their lead actor through social media.
Along with them, even Vijay Devarakonda also shared the special poster of VD 12 and treated all his fans… Take a look!
Vijay shared his director Gowtam’s post and dropped ‘heart’ symbols…
Coming to the poster, he looked awesome and a part of his upper face is revealed and that too in neatly cut paper pieces. Gowtam shared the poster and wrote, “Happiest birthday to you Vijay. You deserve all the success and love in the world. Wishing Kushi to be a blockbuster and we continue the run @TheDeverakonda #VD12”.
Sreeleela
Along with sharing the same poster, she also wrote, “A tale of every spy can end up being a conspiracy theory. But their truth can never be disregarded! Wishing our Rowdy, THE #VijayDeverakonda, a very Happy Birthday from team #VD12 #HBDTHEVijayDeverakonda”.
Along with the makers of his 11th and 12th movies, Vennela Kishore, Ram Charan and a few other actors also wished Vijay on this special occasion… Take a look!
Naga Vamsi
Sandeep Reddy Vanga
The Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep wished his dear friend Vijay by sharing the first single of Kushi movie…
Ram Charan
Director Parasuram
He shared a poster of VD and wrote, “Happy Birthday @TheDeverakonda Stay the champ that you are! See you on our sets soon”.
Vennela Kishore
He wished his dear bestie by jotting down, “Wishing a Happy Happy Birthday to our dearest @TheDeverakonda bhayya jeee!! Lots n Lots of Love #Kushi #HBDVijayDeverakonda”.
Sharath Chandra
He shared a pic with Vijay and wrote, “A beautiful soul.
Man of steel.
Heart of gold.
Extremely ambitious.
Supremely hardworking.
A rare find.
A treasure.
To my friend, my inspiration and someone who I learn so much from-Happy Happy Birthday my @TheDeverakonda dearest!!”
Brahmaji
People Media Factory
Lakshmi Manchu
Well, Vijay Devarakonda also turned this day into a special one for all his fans by giving out free Cream Stone ice creams in many cities. He shared a special note on his Twitter page on this special occasion…
Along with sharing the birthday special posters, he also wrote, “Good morning. I am away at shoot so planned a few things to celebrate with you all.
1. The Deverakonda Birthday Truck
Hyderabad, Vizag, Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune & Delhi. If you spot these trucks anywhere. Ice cream is free for all.
2. You all give me so much love
So here is something from Me and #Rowdy. The Rowdy Birthday Bash Sale! For all those who have been wanting to get their hands on a piece of Rowdy. Take it before stock sells out.
3. A beautiful song from #Kushi”.
Speaking about VD 12, it is being helmed by Gautam Tinnanuri and produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the Sithara Entertainments banner in association with Fortune Four Cinemas.
Crew Details:
Cinematographer: Girish Gangadharan (National Award Winner for Jallikattu)
Editor: Navin Nooli
Art Director: Avinash Kolla
Music Director: Anirudh Ravichander
The catchy caption, ‘I don't know where I belong, to tell you whom I betrayed - Anonymous Spy’ raised the expectations on the movie.
Happy Birthday Vijay Devarakonda…