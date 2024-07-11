Live
Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi Team Up Again for a Film, Shoot Begins
Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi reunite for 'Production No. 58', a Sankranthi thriller featuring crime elements and a stellar cast including Meenakshi Chaudhary.
Victory Venkatesh, known for his knack for delivering box office hits, teams up once more with blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Their upcoming venture, tentatively titled Production No. 58, promises to be a Sankranthi treat for fans, marking their third collaboration aimed at yet another blockbuster success.
The film recently commenced its regular shoot in Hyderabad following a grand launch ceremony. Set against the backdrop of a grand palace, the making video released by the makers hints at an intriguing storyline enriched with elements of crime and suspense.
Production No. 58 is set to be an intense triangular crime thriller, revolving around the complex dynamics between its three central characters: the protagonist, his ex-girlfriend, and his devoted wife. Venkatesh leads the cast, supported by talented actresses Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh in pivotal roles.
The film boasts a talented crew of top-notch technicians. Music aficionado Bheems Ceciroleo is set to compose the soundtrack, while Sameer Reddy takes charge of cinematography. A S Prakash handles production design, with Tammiraju editing the film. Co-writers S Krishna and G Adinarayana contribute to the script, while V Venkat choreographs the action sequences.
Joining Venkatesh, Chaudhary, and Rajesh are notable actors including Upendra Limaye, Rajendra Prasad, Sai Kumar, Naresh, VT Ganesh, Muralidhar Goud, and others, ensuring a powerhouse performance.