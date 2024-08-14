Venkatesh joins shoot of Anil Ravipudi’s gripping crime drama

Victory Venkatesh, blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi, and the prestigious Sri Venkateswara Creations are aiming for a hat-trick of successes with their latest project, currently titled "Production No. 58." The film, which is in the race for a Sankranthi release, is progressing rapidly with its shoot in Pollachi.

Venkatesh recently joined the shoot, and to mark the occasion, the filmmakers released a special video showcasing the actor in the role of an ex-cop. The video also captures the fun and camaraderie between Venkatesh and director Anil Ravipudi on set. This month-long schedule will focus on filming both the talkie parts and the songs.

"Production No. 58" is set to be a compelling triangular crime drama, delving into the intricate relationships between the protagonist, his former lover, and his extraordinary wife.

Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh are cast opposite Venkatesh, adding to the film's star power. The project boasts a highly skilled crew, with Bheems Ceciroleo composing the music and Sameer Reddy handling the cinematography. A S Prakash is in charge of the production design, while Tammiraju manages the editing. The screenplay is a collaborative effort between S Krishna and G Adhinarayana, with V Venkat choreographing the action sequences.

With such a talented team both in front of and behind the camera, "Production No. 58" is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of the upcoming festive season.