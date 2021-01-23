Venkatesh to star in a Korean remake

Popular production house Suresh Productions has recently announced that they will be remaking Korean film Lucky Key into Telugu. The banner acquired the rights for all Indian languages. If the latest grapevine is anything to go by, Venkatesh will be the lead hero of this movie.

Recently, Suresh Productions officially tweeted, "@SureshProdns, @gurufilms1 & @skglobalent proudly announce the official Telugu remake of the popular Korean film "Luck Key" (originally "Key of Life" - Japanese). We have acquired the rights for all Indian languages, currently packaging it with a Popular Actor & Director."

Lucky Key is an action-comedy which was highly successful in South Korea. Apparently, the makers felt that Venkatesh will be an apt choice for this film. We hear that the actor has also shown interest in doing the film. Currently, the producers are hunting for a suitable director for the project.

Venkatesh is currently working for the film Narappa. It is being directed by Sreekanth Addala and produced by Suresh Productions. He is also shooting for F3, under the direction of Anil Ravipudi.