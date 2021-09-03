Venkatesh's OTT debut to be a remake?

Gone are the days where foreign films are remade into local Indian languages, now the trend has moved to remaking web series also. The success of Sushmita Sen's "Arya", and Ronit Roy's "Hostages", which are based on Dutch series "Penozo" and Israeli series "Hostages" respectively, are now pushing even other big actors to pick up remakes of international web series as the success will be a sure shot. Nowit looks like senior Telugu heroes who are on the verge of doing something on OTT, are looking forward to these remakes only.



As per the sources from film circles, Suresh Babu who is now holding rights of many Korean films and remaking them in Telugu, is now looking at some web series too. As his brother Venkatesh liked a Spanish series, an action-themed sentimental story, Suresh is trying to acquire the rights to remake it. It is being heard that they will be pitching this series idea to Netflix first and if they don't agree to produce it, then Suresh Babu himself will bankroll it and will deal with sales later on.

Already Suresh is rolling a couple of web series on the Suresh Productions banner as well as Rana's Daggubati Films too. We have to wait for few more days to hear an official announcement about Venky's OTT debut.