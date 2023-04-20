Venkatesh's Saindhav Team reveals Importment update to drop tomorrow

Victory Venkatesh will be seen in Salman Khan's film "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan", which releases tomorrow. After that, he will feature in "Saindhav", an action entertainer directed by Sailesh Kolanu, known for the "HIT" franchise. Recently, it was announced that Shraddha Srinath will be playing the leading lady in "Saindhav".

Now, the makers have revealed that they will be dropping another crucial update tomorrow, unveiling the poster of a pivotal character named 'Renu' who will play a key role in Saindhav's mission. The actress essaying the role of Renu will be known by 11:07 AM tomorrow. Currently, the second schedule of Saindhav is underway in the beautiful city of Vizag. The film is being produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment, and the music is composed by Santosh Narayanan. "Saindhav" is set to release on December 22, 2023, in major Indian languages.