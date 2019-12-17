Trending :
Venky Mama latest overseas box office report

Usually, when a new Telugu movie releases, a huge buzz generates at the USA box-office. When it is about a star hero's movie, the buzz is quite more.

Usually, when a new Telugu movie releases, a huge buzz generates at the USA box-office. When it is about a star hero's movie, the buzz is quite more. But, Venky Mama released without much buzz and the performance of the film at the box-office stays unknown.

As of now, the USA official numbers about the movie may not be available anymore. Even the distributor won't be able to see the official numbers and has to depend on numbers which theatre management provides. Apparently, the issue is persisting for quite some time now. Three Telugu films in the last two months faced a similar issue which is now going forward.

KS Ravindra directed the movie. Suresh Babu produced the movie under Suresh Productions banner. More details about the film's collections will come out soon.

Top