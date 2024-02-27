Live
Vennela Kishore’s ‘Chaari 111’set for March 1strelease; Cast and crew share insights
As the eagerly anticipated film "Chaari 111" gears up for its theatrical release on March 1st, lead actor Vennela Kishore, along with the cast and crew, engaged with the media in a pre-release interaction. The film, produced by Aditi Soni, promises a delightful blend of spy action and comedy.
Lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry shares his happiness on collaborating with music director Simon K King, he expressed his admiration for Vennela Kishore's ability to bring laughter to audiences.
Director Keerthi Kumar praised Vennela Kishore as an outstanding performer and assured that "Chaari 111" would offer a side-splitting experience for the audience. The spy action comedy is set to entertain with its unique storyline. Unfortunately, Vennela Kishore couldn't attend the press meet due to his busy schedule with consecutive film shootings.
Producer Aditi Soni, marking her debut as a producer, expressed her joyous journey with "Chaari 111." She commended Vennela Kishore's brilliance as an actor and acknowledged the refined performances from the likes of Murali Sharma, Thagubothu Ramesh, Satya, and others. Aditi Soni extended her hopes that the audience would relish the film.
Samyuktha Viswanathan, the female lead, expressed gratitude to the producer and the entire crew for entrusting her with her debut film. She thanked the cast and crew for their cooperation throughout the filming process.
Music director Simon K King, reflecting on his experience with "Chaari 111," expressed pleasure in working on the film. As the release date draws near, the excitement surrounding "Chaari 111" continues to build, promising a delightful cinematic experience for audiences.