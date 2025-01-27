Victory Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudicelebrate ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’ blockbuster success in Bhimavaram

The grand celebration of the Pongal blockbuster Sankranthiki Vasthunnam took place in Bhimavaram, where the film’s team gathered to express their gratitude for the massive success the film has achieved since its release on January 14th. Directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sirish under the prestigious Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, the film has been a massive hit, achieving record-breaking houseful collections and becoming one of the biggest successes of the festive season.

The event, attended by a massive crowd of fans, was graced by notable personalities, including Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishnam Raju and MLA Kamineni Srinivasa Rao. Victory Venkatesh, the lead actor of the film, addressed the gathered fans, expressing his heartfelt appreciation for the overwhelming response the film has received. He said, “We thought we were making a good film, but today, thank you for making it a triple blockbuster. You gave us over 100, 200, and 300 crores. The credit for this film goes to Anil and the entire team. I thank the fans and look forward to coming back for another Sankranthi to deliver another blockbuster."

Director Anil Ravipudi, known for his knack for delivering hits, was full of gratitude for the film’s success and the massive audience reception. He shared, “Bheems Godari Gattu song set the buzz for the movie. We expected it to be a hit, but you all have taken it to another level. I am honored to have directed Victory Venkatesh’s film, as he has been a big inspiration to me. This is my sixth film with SVC, and it’s a family to me. The success of this film is a tribute to Venkatesh sir’s contribution, and I’m deeply thankful.”

Producer Sirish also expressed his gratitude, thanking the audience for their immense support. “A big thank you to everyone for making this film such a huge success,” he said.

The film’s leading ladies, Meenakshi Chowdhury and Aishwarya Rajesh, also attended the event and shared their excitement over the film’s success. Meenakshi said, “I didn’t expect such a big gift for Sankranthi. Thank you to the audience for making this film a big hit.” Aishwarya Rajesh added, “I miss working with Venkatesh sir, especially the food (laughs). Thank you to Dil Raju garu, Sirishgaru, and Anil garu. I’ll never forget this success.”

Music director Bheems Cicerolio, who composed the chart-topping soundtrack, was equally thankful for the opportunity to be a part of this success. “Thank you to Anil garu, Venkatesh garu, and the entire team for involving me in such a successful film. It’s an honor to have worked on the music,” he said.

The event concluded on a high note, with the entire team coming together to celebrate the massive success of SankranthikiVasthunnam. Fans, industry professionals, and all those involved in the making of the film were overjoyed to be a part of the celebration, which acknowledged the tremendous box-office success and the warm reception from the audience.



















