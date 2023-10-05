Live
- Monika Khanna on ‘Ikk Kudi Punjab Di’: ‘I never got to play a Punjabi on screen’
- Make the planet smile with these five thoughtful gestures
- Sunny Leone pays a tribute to Madhuri Dixit with ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0’
- Get ready for Mollywood’s massy entertainers, modern classics and 3D wonders
- Ranveer says ‘Mera Mahi’, as he posts photo giving a peck on Dhoni’s cheeks
- 48 killed in Russian missile strike in eastern Ukraine, says Zelensky
- Lokesh to meet Naidu tomorrow
- First cohort of We Hub’s ‘Project Ujaagar’ graduates today
- Bajaj Finance going for Rs 10K crore fundraise
- SC Constitution Bench reserves verdict on issue of granting immunity to lawmakers for accepting bribes
Just In
Victory Venkatesh, Sailesh Kolanu, Venkat Boyanapalli, Niharika Entertainment’s Prestigious Project Saindhav Coming For Sankranthi On January 13th
Victory Venkatesh’s landmark 75th film Saindhav directed by the very talented Sailesh Kolanu of HITverse with Venkat Boyanapalli of Niharika Entertainment producing it is gracing the cinemas for Sankranthi.
Victory Venkatesh’s landmark 75th film Saindhav directed by the very talented Sailesh Kolanu of HITverse with Venkat Boyanapalli of Niharika Entertainment producing it is gracing the cinemas for Sankranthi. The festival season indeed is the best choice for the release of this unique action and family entertainer.
As announced officially by the makers, Saindhav is coming a day before the festival on January 13th. Venkatesh can be seen with Baby Sara in the poster.
Sankranthi is one of the most propitious occasions for Venkatesh and the makers don’t want to miss the opportunity to capitalize on long festival holidays. Moreover, they get extra time to promote this Pan India film at the national level.
All the eight characters of the movie- Venkatesh, Nawazuddin Siddique, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Sara, and Jayaprakash were introduced through different posters.
Santosh Narayanan who is one of the most sought-after composers scores the music, while S Manikandan cranks the camera. Garry BH is the editor and Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Kishore Thallur is the co-producer.
Saindhav is done with its Principal shooting part and post-production works are presently underway. The movie will be released in all southern languages and Hindi.
Cast: Venkatesh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Sara, Jayaprakash
Technical Crew:
Writer-Director: Sailesh Kolanu
Producer: Venkat Boyanapalli
Banner: Niharika Entertainment
Music: Santosh Narayanan
Co-Producer: Kishore Thallur
DOP: S.Manikandan
Music: Santosh Narayanan
Editor: Garry Bh
Production Designer: Avinash Kolla
VFX Supervisor: Praveen Ghanta
Executive Producer: S Venkatarathnam (Venkat)
PRO: Vamsi-Shekar
Publicity Designer: Anil & Bhanu