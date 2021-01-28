Vijay Devarakonda & Allu Arjun in a multistarrer?

Tollywood: Mahi V Raghav is a talented filmmaker who made his debut with the film Paathashala. Later, Mahi came up with an exciting project Anando Brahma and completely went to the next level with Yatra. Now, the director is planning to come up with an exciting multistarrer that will feature Allu Arjun and Vijay Devarakonda. However, there is no official confirmation but the media reports confirm the same.

Mahi V Raghav has prepared a script long back and he is waiting for the right time to take it to the floors. Apparently, he has narrated the script to both the actors but there is no clarity on when the project will get materialized.

Allu Aravind is reportedly planning to produce the movie, in association with another producer. More details about the film will come out soon. Mahi V Raghav is currently looking at getting crew on board for his upcoming project.