Vijay Devarakonda Celebrates The Pongal Festival With His Family And Extends His Wishes To Fans Through Social Media

Tollywood's ace actor Vijay Devarakonda's last movie 'Liger' turned into the biggest flop of his career. Being Puri Jagannadh's mark sports drama, there were many expectations on it. Even the shooting of his next movie Kushi is also halted at present as the lead actress Samantha is suffering from an auto-immune disorder myositis. But a couple of days ago, he announced his next movie with ace director Gowtam Tinnanuri. Today being auspicious Pongal festival, he shared a few pics of the festive celebrations and also extended the festive wishes to all his fans through social media…



Vijay and his brother Anand Devarakonda are seen performing a pooja in the pic along with their parents on this special day. He also wrote, "Happy Sankranti" and wished his fans.

This is the announcement poster of his next movie…

The Script. The Team. My next. My heart skipped a few beats when I heard this. #VD12 pic.twitter.com/x7ELlsb6Ub — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 13, 2023

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "The Script. The Team. My next. My heart skipped a few beats when I heard this. #VD12".

In the poster, VD is seen as a police officer but his face is covered. The dusty background and the burning ship also raised the expectations on the movie.

Being Vijay Devarakonda's 12th movie, it is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the Sithara Entertainments, Fortune 4 Cinemas and Srikara Studios banners.

Happy Sankranthi…