Vijay Devarakonda enables, 'No Entry'?

Vijay Devarakonda is the happening sensation of the Tollywood film industry. With back to back hits, Vijay Devarakonda proved his mettle at the box-office like no other hero ever did. Interestingly, there is a hot rumour doing rounds around Vijay Devarakonda now.

According to the reports, Vijay Devarakonda is planning to put a hold button on the Telugu projects. Right now, he has one film with Puri Jagannath and he signed another film with Shiva Nirvana. Mostly, Mythri Movie Makers might produce the film.

During the lockdown, a lot of Telugu filmmakers are planning to approach Vijay but the actor is sending indications to one and all that he is looking at signing Bollywood films since Karan Johar is in plans to launch Vijay with a series of interesting movies. If it is true, then it will open to mixed response from fans.