Vijay Devarakonda reveals his favorite actors

Young hero Vijay Devarakonda is currently busy promoting his upcoming production venture "Pushpaka Vimanam" starring his brother Anand Devarakonda.



The movie marked the second production venture of Vijay Devarakonda. Billed to be a comedy-drama, the recently released trailer of the film has received a positive response from the audience and the movie is all set to hit the theatres on November 12th. Both the Devarakonda brothers have been promoting the film aggressively and recently done a video of them answering the most searched questions about them.

When asked about his favorite actors, Vijay Devarakonda said Ranbir Kapoor and Mahesh Babu. He also added that he like Denzel Washington and Meryl Streep as well.



On the acting front, Vijay Devarakonda is shooting for Puri Jagannath's directorial "Liger" featuring Bollywood beauty Ananya Pandey as the female lead.