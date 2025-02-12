Vijay Deverakonda’s next titled ‘KINGDOM’; teaser takes the internet by storm

Vijay Deverakonda’s highly anticipated film, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, has officially been titled KINGDOM. The film, set for a grand release on May 30, 2025, has already created waves with its power-packed teaser.

Bringing an intense blend of action, emotions, and scale, the teaser promises a larger-than-life cinematic experience. Adding to the excitement, three powerhouse actors—Jr. NTR (Telugu), Suriya (Tamil), and Ranbir Kapoor (Hindi)—have lent their voices for the respective versions, elevating the teaser’s impact to another level.

Vijay Deverakonda, known for his dynamic performances, appears in a never-seen-before avatar, delivering an electrifying screen presence. Fans are hailing this as a perfect comeback for the star, showcasing his potential in a high-octane action drama.

Director Gowtam Tinnanuri, who previously delivered the cult classic Jersey, seems to have crafted another compelling narrative. The teaser has only heightened anticipation, leaving fans eager for more.

Anirudh Ravichander’s powerful background score adds another layer of intensity to the film, while Jomon T. John and Girish Gangadharan’s cinematography promise breathtaking visuals. Naveen Nooli takes charge of editing, with Avinash Kolla handling art direction.

Produced on a grand scale by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios, KINGDOM is shaping up to be a blockbuster in the making. With sky-high expectations and a stellar team, the film is poised for a massive box-office run.