Vijay to shoot in Hyderabad in May

Tollywood: Puri Jagannadh's 'Liger' is one of the much-awaited projects in Telugu. Since the film is releasing in other languages as well, there is a huge buzz on the same. Interestingly, Vijay Devarakonda is playing a boxer in the film. Puri Jagannath is shooting the film in Mumbai ever since the first schedule has begun.

There are reports that the film might not be shot in Hyderabad but however, we have clarity on the same. The team has decided to come to Hyderabad for the picturization of some sequences in May. The film unit is aiming to finish the complete shoot by June.

Ananya Pandey is playing the leading lady in the film which marks her debut in the South. Karan Johar is presenting the film. The film unit is in plans to release the film in September this year.

Stay tuned to us for further updates on the movie.