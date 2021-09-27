Vikramarkudu sequel in talks?

Ravi Teja and SS Rajamouli's "Vikramarkudu" was one of the powerful cop films. Rajamouli has shown Ravi Teja in a terrific dual role. The 2006 film starred Anushka Shetty as the leading lady. The film went on to be remade in Hindi as "Rowdy Rathore" with Akshay Kumar as the lead.

Now, here is the interesting news that Ravi Teja is gearing up for the "Vikramarkudu" sequel. And no, SS Rajamouli is not going to direct the sequel due to his prior commitments and his line-up.

While Vijayendra Prasad himself is penning down the script for the sequel, this sequel will be reportedly helmed by director Sampath Nandi. "Seetimaarr" director is in talks for this crazy project. More details are still awaited.