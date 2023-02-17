'Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha' is set to follow the same strategy as Dhanush's 'SIR' at the Box Office!

Telugu actor Kiran Abbavaram is all set to release his new film 'Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha' tomorrow. Written and directed by Murali Kishore Abburu, the romantic comedy-drama film features Kiran Abbavaram as Vishnu and Kashmira Pardeshi as Darshana in the lead roles, while Murali Sharma, Subhalekha Sudhakar and others play important roles. The film is funded by Bunny Vas and edited by Marthand K Venkatesh.

As per reports, the makers of 'Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha' have planned for a paid premiere show just like the recent Dhanush starrer 'SIR/Vaathi' did yesterday. The makers of 'SIR' had arranged a paid premiere show yesterday in both Telugu states and the tickets were sold out in no time. Following the same strategy, 'Vinaro Bhagyamu' team has planned 3 paid premiere shows today in Hyderabad, and the bookings are said to be good. It remains to be seen if the makers will expand the premiere shows to other areas.



Premiere shows are a popular marketing strategy to promote a film and create buzz among the audience. By hosting paid premiere shows, the makers are hoping to attract more audience and create a positive word-of-mouth for the film.



With the positive response to 'SIR' and the good bookings for the premiere shows of 'Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha', it is evident that this marketing strategy is proving to be successful. However, the ultimate fate of the film depends on the content and the response of the audience after the initial hype. The success of 'Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha' will be watched closely by the industry, fans and movie buffs alike.





