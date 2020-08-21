Vinayaka Chavithi 2020: Dialogue King Mohan Babu Doles Out 'Vinayaka Chavithi Katha' And Explains The Significance Of The Festival

Tollywood's versatile actor and dialogue king Mohan Babu is all known for his ace acting skills. We all know that no can beat him in neither acting nor in dialogue modulation. Well, tomorrow being 'Vinaya Chavithi' festival, Mohan Babu treated his fans by explaining the significance of the festival and doling out 'Ganesh Chaturthi' story in Telugu.

Vishnu Manchu dropped this video on his YouTube page and made all his fans know the importance of 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival… Have a look!

In this video, Mohan Babu beautifully explained the complete story of Lord Ganesha and made us know how he was born and how Lord Krishna was blamed of stealing 'Shamantakamani'. According to Hindu ritual, one should hear Ganesha story on Vinayaka Chavithi after the Pooja is done. Then only we need to offer Prasadams to Lord Ganesha.



Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated all over India in a grandeur manner every year. This festival falls during the Badhraprada month (August September) on the fourth day (Chaturti) of Shuklapaksha Masam. This festival is celebrated for 11 to 13 days in a gala manner. Then we all need to immerse in water… This way Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in every home and it is said that listening to the Vinayaka Chavithi Katha will make our stay happy and blessed. Offering prayers to 'Gajanana' makes us win the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Hope this festival will bring a light of hope and happiness in all condos…

'Jai Bolo Ganesh Maharaj Ki Jai'…