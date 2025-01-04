Live
- Mahakumbh goes global, to be promoted at tourism fairs in Spain and Germany
- Farmers in Jharkhand forced to destroy bumper vegetable crop amid plummeting prices
- Omkareshwar Floating Solar Park showcases India’s clean energy goals: Pralhad Joshi
- HIL 2024-25: Soorma Hockey Club primed for consecutive challenges
- Do not give jobs to pagans in temples
- Delhi stretch of Namo Bharat train from Sunday; PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation of key projects
- Fugitive Nabbed by Mulki Police, Nabbed After 24 Long Years
- Air India Express Launches Direct Flights Between Mangaluru and Pune
- Row over naming road after K’taka CM: Kumaraswamy slams Siddaramaiah for keeping mum on issue
- How HHC Gummies Can Aid in Sports Recovery
Just In
Viraj Reddy Cheelamleads action-packed love entertainer ‘Guard’
Anu Productions is all set to present Guard, an action-packed love entertainer starring Viraj Reddy Cheelam in the lead role.
Anu Productions is all set to present Guard, an action-packed love entertainer starring Viraj Reddy Cheelam in the lead role. Produced by Anasuya Reddy and directed by Jaga Peddi, the film comes with the tagline "Revenge for Love", and features a gripping storyline that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.
The film follows the journey of Sushanth, a middle-aged man living in Melbourne and working as a security guard. After years of hard work, he dreams of starting his own security agency. His life takes a romantic turn when he meets Sam, a psychologist, and falls deeply in love with her. However, unforeseen circumstances threaten his peaceful life, leading to an intense battle for love and justice. Guard explores Sushanth's fight against unexpected forces in the name of love.
The makers recently released the film's motion poster, where Viraj Reddy is seen in a security guard uniform, flanked by the female leads Mimi Leanord and Shilpa Balakrishna, both gazing at him with intense expressions. The film has been shot in Melbourne, Australia, with post-production currently underway.
The film’s music is composed by Sidharth Sadasivuni, while cinematography is handled by Mark Kenfield, and editing by Raj Media. Guard will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, English, and Chinese, aiming to cater to a global audience.