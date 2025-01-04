Viraj Reddy Cheelamleads action-packed love entertainer ‘Guard’

Anu Productions is all set to present Guard, an action-packed love entertainer starring Viraj Reddy Cheelam in the lead role. Produced by Anasuya Reddy and directed by Jaga Peddi, the film comes with the tagline "Revenge for Love", and features a gripping storyline that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The film follows the journey of Sushanth, a middle-aged man living in Melbourne and working as a security guard. After years of hard work, he dreams of starting his own security agency. His life takes a romantic turn when he meets Sam, a psychologist, and falls deeply in love with her. However, unforeseen circumstances threaten his peaceful life, leading to an intense battle for love and justice. Guard explores Sushanth's fight against unexpected forces in the name of love.

The makers recently released the film's motion poster, where Viraj Reddy is seen in a security guard uniform, flanked by the female leads Mimi Leanord and Shilpa Balakrishna, both gazing at him with intense expressions. The film has been shot in Melbourne, Australia, with post-production currently underway.

The film’s music is composed by Sidharth Sadasivuni, while cinematography is handled by Mark Kenfield, and editing by Raj Media. Guard will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, English, and Chinese, aiming to cater to a global audience.











