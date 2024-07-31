‘Viraji’ set for Aug 2nd release with reduced ticket rates

Varun Sandesh's upcoming film "Viraji" is gearing up for a grand release on August 2nd. Directed by Adyant Harsha and produced by Mahendra Nath Kundla under the Maha Movies and M3 Media banners, the film will be available in theaters at special ticket rates: Rs 99 for single screens and Rs 125 for multiplexes.

Speaking at a recent pre-release event, Producer Mahendra Nath Kundla expressed confidence in the film’s quality and shared details about an extensive promotional tour across Andhra Pradesh, which received a positive response. He praised the dedication of the cast and crew, especially Varun Sandesh's support throughout the process.

Director Adyant Harsha highlighted the film's strong performances and technical excellence, particularly mentioning the work of the Director of Photography, the Music Director, and the Editor. The film promises a blend of social elements and entertainment, aiming to attract a wide audience. "Viraji" is expected to leave a lasting impression with its fresh approach and compelling narrative.

Hero Varun Sandesh says that he got goosebumps while narrating the story of "Viraji". He added, “From my character makeover, everything is completely new. Producer Mahendranath Kundla has produced such a subject with a passion.”