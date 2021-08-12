'Virata Parvam' to also hit OTT soon?

With people avoiding to go to theatres, the makers of many Telugu films which have already wrapped shoot are planning to go the OTT way. We can expect quite a few Telugu films to skip theatrical release and premiere directly on OTT platforms soon.



As per latest buzz, Sai Pallavi and Rana's "Virata Parvam" is also set to join the OTT bandwagon. Apparently, the makers of "Virata Parvam" have opened talks with multiple OTT platforms and they are ready to sell the direct to digital rights of the film if the right offer comes their way.

"Virata Parvam" is one of the anticipated films of the year and it is heard that a couple of OTT giants are eager to bag the digital rights of the film. A deal is expected to be stuck sooner than later and an official announcement will be made correspondingly.