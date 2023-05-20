Virupaksha OTT Release: Discover When and Where to Watch

"Virupaksha," directed by Karthik Varma Dandu and written by Sukumar and the director himself, made its theatrical debut on April 21, 2023. The movie received a positive response from viewers across the country, establishing its success on the big screen. Now, it is gearing up for its digital premiere, much to the delight of fans.

Starring Sai Dharam Tej and Samyukta Menon in lead roles, with Sunil, Rajeev Kanakala, Brahmaji, Ajay, and Ravi Krishna in primary supporting roles, "Virupaksha" has garnered praise from critics and audiences alike.

Excitement mounts as recent reports disclose the official OTT release date and streaming platform for the movie. Netflix has acquired the streaming rights, offering viewers easy accessibility to enjoy this new horror-drama from the comfort of their own couches. Mark your calendars for May 21, 2023, as "Virupaksha" premieres on the Netflix platform.

The OTT premiere provides an opportunity for those who missed the chance to watch the movie in theaters, allowing them to experience it from the convenience of their cozy corners.