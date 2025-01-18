Vishnu Manchu shares his excitement on ‘Kannappa’ output

Vishnu Manchu’s much-anticipated project, Kannappa, has begun its promotional journey, with the first event held in Bangalore on Friday. The film, produced by Mohan Babu under the banners of Ava Entertainments and 24 Frames Factory, is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, known for his work on the Mahabharat series. Set to release on April 25, 2025, the film has already generated significant buzz following the release of its first-look posters and teaser.

Speaking at the promotional event, Vishnu Manchu shared his excitement for the film, calling Kannappa a special project close to his heart. He reflected on the legacy of the character of Kannappa, who has been portrayed by various legendary actors such as Raj Kumar Garu in Kannada and the late Krishnam Raju Garu in Telugu. Vishnu expressed his vision of retelling Kannappa’s story for a contemporary audience. He also praised director Mukesh Kumar Singh for his devotion to Lord Shiva and his meticulous work on the film, as well as the team’s dedication to bringing the story to life with international talent and a global perspective, having filmed in New Zealand.

The film features a star-studded cast including Prabhu Deva, Sarath Kumar, Mohan Lal, Akshay Kumar, and Prabhas, who all contributed to making Kannappa a grand cinematic experience. The film explores themes of devotion, faith, and the differences between atheism and theism, as revealed by Sarath Kumar. With choreography by Prabhu Deva and stunning visuals, Kannappa promises to be a visual treat for audiences.

Producer Rockline Venkatesh expressed his excitement for the film’s release in Karnataka and hoped for its massive success, acknowledging the hard work of the entire team. Kannappa is shaping up to be a major cinematic event, with high expectations set for its April 25th release.