Vishwak Sen extends his support for ‘Mukhya Gamanika’ team

The upcoming movie "Mukhya Gamanika," directed by Venu Muralidhar and produced by Rajasekhar and Sai Krishna under the Shivin Productions banner, is creating a buzz with its impressive songs, teaser, and trailer. The pre-release event was held grandly, with Vishwak Sen as the chief guest, and the movie is scheduled for release on February 23.



During the event, Vishwak Sen expressed his warm wishes for the film and shared his camaraderie with the lead actor Viran Muttamshetty. Vishwak Sen praised Viran for his humility and hard work, emphasizing Viran's determination to succeed on his own merit despite having a strong background in the industry. The ‘Falaknama Das’ actor extended his heartfelt wishes, hoping for the success of "Mukhya Gamanika."

Director Venu Muralidhar expressed gratitude to Vishwak Sen for his support and credited Allu Arjun for his influence in his career. He also commended Viran Muttamshetty for his dedication and punctuality. Lead actress Lavanya shared her excitement about the film, highlighting its diverse elements, including love, drama, suspense, and good music.

Viran Muttamshetty expressed his appreciation for Vishwak Sen's presence at the event, thanking him for his support. He expressed gratitude to the director, producers, and the entire team for the opportunity. Viran mentioned that the film encompasses elements that appeal to the audience, such as love, drama, suspense, and good music. He acknowledged the contributions of the technicians and expressed confidence in the film's success. Viran thanked Vishwak Sen, Allu Arjun, and his cousin Sirish for their support and concluded by seeking the audience's continuous support and blessings for the film's success