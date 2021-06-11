Vishwak Sen in Trinadha Rao's direction?

Tollywood: Writer Prasanna has a good name in writing youthful entertainers. Prasanna has been working as an associate under Nakkina Trinadha Rao and the duo is currently busy penning a script for Ravi Teja.

As per the latest reports, Prasanna has prepared a script for young Hero Vishwak Sen. It seems like the 'Hit' actor also liked the script and has immediately given his nod. The industry buzz reveals to us that the makers are waiting for the right time to announce the project.

Most likely, Trinadh Rao Nakkina will direct the project. There are also reports that director Surya Pratap is in consideration for the project as a director. But, Prasanna Kumar and Trinadh Rao duo have a good market at the box-office and they can pull out success with Vishwaksen.

Vishwaksen is currently busy with three films. More details about the current project will come out soon.