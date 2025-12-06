Kriti Kharbanda captivates with glowing look

Kriti Kharbanda, who impressed Telugu audiences with her sharp performance in the Netflix series Rana Naidu opposite Rana Daggubati, recently shared a set of striking new photos, reminding fans that she remains very much in the spotlight. Though she has worked across Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada films, it has been nearly three years since her last major release, making this visual update feel like a stylish “check-in” from the actress.

In the pictures, Kriti stuns in a gold, full-shimmer gown that perfectly accentuates her figure, catching light in a way that gives her an almost ethereal glow. Her loose, slightly tousled hair and bold red lipstick draw attention to her radiant face, while she casually holds a gold chain on a wooden staircase, creating a candid, mid-step feel to the shot.

Fans are eager to see Kriti return to the big screen, with her upcoming project Risky Romeo expected to mark her proper comeback. For now, these photos are a reminder of her poise, elegance, and enduring charm—proof that even after a brief hiatus, Kriti Kharbanda continues to captivate her audience.