Vishwak Sen teams up with Anudeep KV for fun-filled ‘Funky’

Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen continues to captivate audiences with his dynamic choice of films. Adding to his impressive repertoire, the actor has now joined hands with Jathi Ratnalu director KV Anudeep for an exciting project titled Funky.

This fun-filled family entertainer is backed by top producers S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Entertainments, renowned for their recent hits like Lucky Bhaskar and Tillu Square. Srikara Studios is presenting the film. The grand launch event took place in Hyderabad with Vishwak, Anudeep, and the production team in attendance.

The collaboration has sparked significant buzz, with fans eager to see the unique blend of KV Anudeep’s signature humor and Vishwak Sen’s high-energy performances. Industry insiders are already calling it a winning combination that promises a refreshing cinematic experience.

The film boasts a stellar technical team, including national award-winning editor Navin Nooli, celebrated for Jersey and Pushpa 2. Music will be composed by the rising sensation Bheems Ceciroleo, known for his work in Tillu Square and MAD. Cinematographer Suresh Sarangam, who recently delivered a hit with Mathu Vadalara 2, is also on board.

Funky is set to commence its regular shoot in January 2025. With such an exciting team and concept, the film is poised to be a highly anticipated entertainer for all age groups.