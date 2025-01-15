Vishwaksen’s stunning female look revealed

Mass Ka Das Vishwaksen's upcoming youthful entertainer, 'Laila', has piqued curiosity with its intriguing title, first-look poster, and the release of its first single. In this film, Vishwaksen will be portraying both a male and a female character. Directed by Ram Narayan and produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, the makers have already revealed the male character, Sonu Model. Today, on the occasion of Sankranthi, they unveiled the female look.

It's hard to recognize that it's Vishwaksen in the poster, as he looks strikingly feminine, thanks to flawless makeup. The image is further enhanced by butterflies fluttering around, while Laila is seen in a symbolic pose, with a finger on her lips, conveying silence.

The pink color theme adds to the feminine aura, making the poster even more striking. This remarkable transformation of Vishwaksen to portray Laila is truly impressive. Additionally, the makers have announced that the movie’s teaser will be unveiled on January 17th.

Akanksha Sharma plays the female lead in the film, which has a talented team of technicians handling different crafts. The screenplay has been crafted by Vasudeva Murthy, while Richard Prasad takes care of the cinematography. Leon James composes the music, and Brahma Kadali serves as the art director.

'Laila' is gearing up for its theatrical release on February 14th as a Valentine’s Day special.