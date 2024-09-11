‘Viswam’ musical journey kicks-off with energetic song ‘Moroccan Girl’

The much-awaited film Viswam marks the first collaboration between Macho Star Gopichand and director Sreenu Vaitla. Packed with action, emotion, comedy, and entertainment, the film's teaser has already set high expectations among fans. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory and Venu Donepudi’s Chitralayam Studios, with Donepudi Chakrapani presenting, Viswam is shaping up to be a big-budget entertainer.

The movie’s musical journey has kicked off with the release of its energetic first song, "Moroccan Girl." Composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj, the dynamic track features vocals from Prudhvi Chandra and Sahithi Chaganti, combining rhythmic beats and catchy lyrics. Lyricist Rakendu Mouli blends Telugu and English, creating an appealing fusion that adds to the song’s charm.

The visuals for "Moroccan Girl" showcase Gopichand and leading lady Kavya Thapar in exotic locations, highlighting their excellent on-screen chemistry through graceful dance performances. The song sets an upbeat tone for the film’s musical promotions and has garnered positive feedback.

Viswam’s technical team includes renowned names like KV Guhan handling cinematography, Gopi Mohan penning the screenplay, Amar Reddy Kudumula as the editor, and Kiran Manne as the art director.

Following the success of the teaser, the film has built a strong buzz leading up to its release. Viswam is slated to hit theaters during the festive Dussehra season on October 11th, promising to be an exciting cinematic experience.