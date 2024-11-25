Vivek-Mervin to make Tollywood debut with ‘RaPo22’

Ustaad Ram Pothineni continues his streak of supporting fresh talent with his upcoming film RaPo22, directed by P Mahesh Babu. The film, backed by Mythri Movie Makers' Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, will mark the Tollywood debut of the talented music composer duo, Vivek-Mervin.

The makers recently confirmed Vivek-Mervin's involvement with an official poster and announcement video, generating excitement among fans. Known for their remarkable work in Tamil cinema, Vivek Siva and Mervin Solomon, the duo behind hits like Vada Curry, Orasaadha, and PakkamNeeyumIllai, bring their musical expertise to the Telugu industry with this project.

Their compositions for Dhanush’s Pataas further solidified their reputation as versatile composers. Now, with RaPo22, they aim to introduce a fresh soundscape to Telugu audiences. Sharing his enthusiasm, Ram Pothineni tweeted that the duo’s music will bring a new wave to Telugu cinema, raising anticipation for the film’s soundtrack.

RaPo22 stars Ram alongside BhagyashriBorse in the lead roles, with the rest of the cast and crew being finalized. The film is set to commence shooting soon. With a promising director, a dynamic lead cast, and a celebrated music duo making their debut, RaPo22 is poised to become an exciting addition to Ram Pothineni’s filmography.