Guest lecture sheds light on Gupta empire

Vijayawada: The Gupta Empire is widely regarded as a golden age in Indian history for its remarkable contributions to science, technology, art, literature, and culture. Shedding light on this transformative era, Dr Venu Puvvadi, assistant professor at the Centre for Historical Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, delivered an engaging guest lecture at Andhra Loyola College here on Wednesday.

The session was organised by the Department of History under the leadership of head of the department Dr Movva Srinivasa Reddy, along with faculty member Dr A Rambabu and enthusiastic participation from students. The guest speaker was warmly felicitated by Fr G Kiran Kumar in recognition of his academic contributions. In his lecture, Dr Venu Puvvadi elaborated on the political and cultural achievements of the Gupta rulers, emphasising that their strength did not rely solely on military conquests. Instead, he highlighted how the empire expanded and consolidated power through popular support, efficient administration, and strategic diplomacy. He explained that the Guptas skilfully forged marriage alliances with influential families and regional powers, strengthening political unity and stability. This diplomatic approach reduced prolonged warfare and enabled the empire to focus on governance, economic development, and cultural patronage.