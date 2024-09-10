VN Aditya’s new thriller to feature Catherine Tresa, shoot set in Dallas

Acclaimed Tollywood director VN Aditya, known for delivering numerous hit films, is all set for his latest cinematic venture. Produced by Dr. Meenakshi Anipindi under the OMG Productions banner, the film is presented by AU&I and stars the stunning Catherine Tresa in a pivotal role.

On the occasion of Catherine Tresa's birthday, the makers unveiled a special poster highlighting her grace and beauty, adding to the excitement surrounding the film. VN Aditya is crafting this movie with engaging content aimed at captivating audiences.

The project boasts a diverse international cast, featuring actors from the United States, Spain, Africa, Europe, and Asia, alongside talents from the Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu film industries. The film's shoot will take place in Dallas, Texas, adding an international flavor to the thriller.

More details about the storyline and additional cast members will be revealed soon, but with VN Aditya’s proven track record and the diverse, global ensemble, expectations are already building for what promises to be an intriguing cinematic experience.