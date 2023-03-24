VNR Trio: Nithiin, Rashmika And Venky Kudumula’s New Project Gets Launched Today

On the occasion of the Ugadi festival, Tollywood young actors Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna surprised their fans by announcing their new project with the Bheeshma project Venky Kudumula. Today the movie is officially launched and Megastar Chiranjeevi graced the event as the special guest. The film was launched with a formal pooja in the presence of the lead actors, director and makers in Hyderabad. Mythri Movie Makers is helming the project and GV Prakash is tuning the songs for this complete entertainer. Well, ace filmmakers like Gopichand Malineni, Bobby, Buchi Babu Sana and Hanu Raghavapudi graced the event and wished the team on this special occasion.



Nithiin and Rashmika shared the launch event pics on social media and treated their fans… Take a look!

A special film made even more special by our dearest Megastar @KChiruTweets Garu ❤️ Thank you sir for blessing our #VNRTrio. It means the world to us.@iamRashmika @VenkyKudumula @gvprakash @MythriOfficial pic.twitter.com/zyz5RbhU49 — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) March 24, 2023

Megastar Chiranjeevi clapped for the first shot and also posed with the whole team of this untitled movie.

The movie is tentatively titled as VNR TRIO and is being directed by Venky Kudumula of Bheeshma fame. It will be backed by Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers banner.