VT 13: Varun Tej's Next With Debut Filmmaker Shakti Pratap Singh Is Launched

Tollywood's young actor Varun Tej who belongs to the Mega compound is all treating his fans by announcing his lined-up movies. Earlier, he announced that he will be teaming up with 'The Ghost' filmmaker Praveen Sattaru for his 12th project and today, he also revealed the details of his 13th movie. He will now be joining hands with debutant director who is an Ad filmmaker and cinematographer Shakti Pratap Singh. The announcement poster of this movie is unveiled on social media…



Varun Tej also shared the announcement poster of his 13th movie on his Twitter and Instagram pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Bravery that knows no bounds, celebrating the valour of Indian Air Force.

Get ready to witness the battle in the skies on the big screen, taking off soon!!! Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions & Rennaisance Pictures Directed by @shaktipshada #VT13 @dopgavemic @sidmudda @renaissancepicturez @ladasingh @shonypanjikaran @wacky_godbless @mrunalini.h @mehul1186 @siddharthrajkumar @imakemyshots @sonypicsfilmsin @sonypicturesin".

The poster showcases Varun Tej from the back and all dressed up in Air force Officer attire. He is all set to fight for the country and is seen standing between the combat aircrafts. According to the sources, he underwent rigorous training to best fit the bill and his character will have many shades too!

VT 13 movie is being directed by Shakti Pratap Singh and is being produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in partnership with the Renaissance Pictures banner. The movie is officially launched today and will go on sets from November.

Speaking about Varun Tej's 12th movie, it is a unique-concept-based movie. Mickey J Meyer will score the tunes while Avinash Kolla will head the Art department. So, VT 12 will be directed by Praveen Sattaru and is produced by Bapineedu and BVSN Prasad under the SVCC banner.