VV Vinayak launches teaser of supernatural love story ‘Krishna Leela’

Young and talented actor Devan is making his directorial debut with the upcoming supernatural love story Krishna Leela, where he also plays the lead role. With the intriguing tagline "Tirigocchina Kaalam" (The Time That Returned), the film promises a unique narrative. Actress Dhanya Balakrishnan stars as the female lead.

Presented by Baby Vaishnavi under Mahasen Visuals, the film is produced by Jyotsna G. The story and dialogues are penned by Anil Kiran Kumar G. The title motion poster had earlier received a positive response from audiences.

Now, blockbuster director VV Vinayak has unveiled the film’s teaser, which begins with a powerful voice-over: "Loving and being loved are both karmic acts. Even if love is experienced immorally or avoided, it becomes more complicated and teaches the right lesson over lifetimes." The teaser captivates with its mystery and emotional depth.

Devan's character transitions, multiple timelines, and an enigmatic plot raise curiosity about the film. The teaser suggests a never-before-seen love story told in a fresh narrative style. With Vinod Kumar, Animal Prudhvi, and Ravi Kale in key roles, the film also boasts Bheems Ceciroleo’s compelling background score and Satish Muthyala’s striking visuals. The production values appear rich, and the teaser has created strong buzz around the film.