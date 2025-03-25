Warner states Rajendra Prasad’s comments as ‘sledging’ in acting

The pre-release event of the upcoming Telugu film ‘Robinhood’, starring Nithiin and Sreeleela, created a buzz not just for its trailer but also for Australian cricketer David Warner’s presence in the film. While the trailer received a positive response, a remark made by veteran actor Rajendra Prasad about Warner stirred controversy on social media.

During the event, Rajendra Prasad, known for his humorous style, made a lighthearted but slightly inappropriate comment about Warner. Though it was intended as a joke, the remark didn’t sit well with some fans, leading to backlash online.

Director Venky Kudumula swiftly intervened to clear the air. Speaking to the media, he assured that Warner took the remark in a sporting spirit. “I personally explained it to him, and he laughed it off, saying, ‘I’ve seen a lot of sledding in cricket. This felt like fun in acting. He was just joking.’”

Meanwhile, the film has already faced controversy over the portrayal of Ketika Sharma in the Adhi Dha Surprise song. With the makers eager to avoid further issues, Venky addressed the situation promptly before it escalated. Despite the controversy, ‘Robinhood’ remains one of the most anticipated releases, thanks to its unique cast and Warner’s special role.