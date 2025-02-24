Watch: Nani’s Upcoming Film ‘HIT: The Third Case’ Teaser Unveiled

Nani’s ‘HIT: The Third Case’ is an upcoming movie about a tough and fearless cop named Arjun Sarkar, played by actor Nani.

The story starts with a scary mystery where brutal murders are happening. The police are worried and want Arjun to solve the case. However, they also know he has a violent side.Arjun is a strong and determined police officer who doesn’t fear anything.

He wants to catch the criminals and make them pay for their crimes.

In the teaser, Arjun says, "People have believed this lie for too long. I will show you the truth." This shows that he is ready to fight for what is right, no matter what.

As the story unfolds, Arjun faces many challenges, fighting criminals and getting into intense action scenes. He ends up covered in blood after tough battles.

The movie promises lots of suspense and excitement as Arjun works to solve the mystery and catch the criminals.Set to release on May 1, 2025, fans are excited to see Nani in action again after his recent hits. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, with music by Micky J Meyer, it promises to be an exciting thriller for action and suspense lovers.

Watch the teaser here:

