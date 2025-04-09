We are fortunate to use ‘Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi’ title: Pradeep Machiraju

Popular TV anchor-turned-actor Pradeep Machiraju is all set to entertain audiences with his upcoming romantic family entertainer Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi. Directed by the youthful duo Nithin and Bharat, the film features Deepika Pilli as the female lead and is produced under the Monks & Monkeys banner. With its teaser, trailer, and songs already garnering impressive buzz, the film is slated for a grand theatrical release on April 11.

Speaking with Hans India, Pradeep expressed gratitude for his journey from anchoring to acting. “I feel lucky to have received support from the audience throughout. This film is a big responsibility and a rare opportunity,” he shared.

Highlighting the essence of the story, he said, “It’s a Chandamama-style tale—a civil engineer lands in a village with unique traditions and gets caught in hilarious situations. It’s a proper family entertainer from start to end.”

The film carries the iconic title of Pawan Kalyan’s debut, and Pradeep said, “We are fortunate to use this title and have taken all precautions to deliver a quality film worthy of it.”

Pradeep also praised Deepika Pilli’s performance, composer Radhan’s vibrant soundtrack, and Bal Reddy’s stunning visuals. He lauded directors Nithin and Bharat for their natural storytelling and timing, calling them an inspiration to new filmmakers.

With backing from Mythri Movie Makers and censor clearance with U/A, Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi promises hearty laughs and feel-good moments for the whole family this summer.