Week one Collections: Sridevi Soda Center

Sensational actor Sudheer Babu's recent offering and mass entertainer Sridevi Soda Center opened to a mixed response at the box office. The film unit is happy with the way the audiences received the movie. The buzz is that the film's rights are sold at Rs 11.5 crores and the film collected a theatrical share of Rs 4.11 crores in the first week. Karuna Kumar is the film's director. Anandhi played the leading lady.

The following is the breakdown of the film's collections for the first week at the box office.

Nizam: Rs 1.25 Cr

Ceeded: Rs 0.65 Cr

Vizag: Rs 0.55 Cr

Guntur: Rs 0.35 Cr

East: Rs 0.37 Cr

West: Rs 0.21 Cr

Krishna: Rs 0.25 Cr

Nellore: Rs 0.18 Cr

AP and Telangana: Rs 3.81 Cr

Rest of World: Rs 0.30 Cr

Worldwide Total: Rs 4.11 Cr