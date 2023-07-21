Live
- Heavy rains: All education institutions to be re-opened on Monday
- PL First Cut - Ashok Leyland - 1QFY24
- CM KCR asks all department officials to be ready for relief operations
- Suspect's House Set Ablaze After Arrest In Manipur Sexual Assault Case
- Heavy rains two lash Telangana for next two days
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ glimpse misses release date; signals postponement
- Heavy rains throw life out of gear in Hyderabad
- Kishan on temple run spree ahead of taking charge as BJP state chief
- Instead of making false equivalence with Cong-ruled states, dismiss Manipur CM: Kharge to PM
- Infosys leads fall in Indian indices, 2nd most expensive market after US
What is there behind Vishwak’s mysterious tweet?
Highlights
Vishwaksen, a promising actor, is currently occupied with the filming of a new movie under the direction of Ravi Teja.
Vishwaksen, a promising actor, is currently occupied with the filming of a new movie under the direction of Ravi Teja. The movie recently completed its first schedule. However, a tweet from Vishwaksen has stirred up social media.
In the tweet, the actor stated, “No means no. Applies to men as well, so let’s keep it cool and refrain from shouting. We’re all about that peaceful vibe here, so let’s just relax.” This mysterious tweet left his fans and other movie enthusiasts puzzled. Nobody exactly knows the reason behind the tweet.
On the other hand, Vishwaksen is currently busy with two other projects that are slated for release in theatres later this year.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS