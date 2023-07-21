What is there behind Vishwak’s mysterious tweet?

Vishwaksen, a promising actor, is currently occupied with the filming of a new movie under the direction of Ravi Teja. The movie recently completed its first schedule. However, a tweet from Vishwaksen has stirred up social media.



In the tweet, the actor stated, “No means no. Applies to men as well, so let’s keep it cool and refrain from shouting. We’re all about that peaceful vibe here, so let’s just relax.” This mysterious tweet left his fans and other movie enthusiasts puzzled. Nobody exactly knows the reason behind the tweet.

On the other hand, Vishwaksen is currently busy with two other projects that are slated for release in theatres later this year.





"No means no" applies to men as well, so let's keep it cool and refrain from shouting. We're all about that peaceful vibe here, so let's just relax. ✌️ — VishwakSen (@VishwakSenActor) July 20, 2023



