Where Are Kajal Aggarwal Engagement Pictures?

The rumours about the engagement of multilingual actress Kajal Aggarwal is back in the news again. This time, the news has taken a U-turn.

It was reported earlier that the actor got engaged to a Mumbai based businessman called Gowtham. Rumours had it that she got engaged to him in a low key affair. But now, sources close to her family have come up with a contradictory version about the engagement of the Tollywood actress.

There was no such event that took place. The actress is in no mood to marry anyone. Had the news been true, at least one picture from the ceremony would have been leaked and got published by now. Netizens too are asking the same question on social media: where are the pictures of Kajal Aggarwal engagement?, they are asking.

By the way, for one year, none of the movies of the actress was released. No movies were seen after "Komali' Which was released in August in which Kajal had acted. But that doesn't mean that the actor has no projects in her hand. Many movies featuring the actress are in the process of production. Kajal's career is on a high and she will be sharing screen space with talented actors like Kamal Hassan, Chiranjeevi. However, these movies are currently on hold due to corona.

"Paris Paris" and "Mosagallu" in which Kajal played the lead roles are ready to hit the screens but are being held back due to Coronavirus.

It was earlier speculated that the 35-year-old actress got engaged in a private ceremony to the businessman and her close friend Bellamkonda Srinivas was the only invitee who had attended the function. Now, it all seems like a rumour.