Why heroine skipped Sridevi Soda Center promotions?

Sridevi Soda Center is one of the successful films in the recent times. The film that released on Friday is creating a positive buzz in the media. Sudheer Babu played the lead role in the film while Anandhi is seen as the lead heroine.

As per the latest reports in the media, the heroine is not seen anywhere in the promotions. Initially, there were speculations that the film unit intentionally side-lined the heroine from the promotions but there is no truth in the same.

The actual truth is that Anandhi reportedly gave birth to a baby and she is not able to make it to the promotions of the film. The film unit did not confirm the same but this is currently trending viral on social media.

Karuna Kumar directed the film, Sridevi Soda Center. 70mm Entertainments bankrolled the project.