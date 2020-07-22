Will Anuskhka Take A Break After Nishabdham Release?

Anushka Shetty has slowed down her pace in selecting her roles for the movies. Besides, the actress is being very choosy in selecting a script. Though Anushka is 15 years old in the film industry, we hear that she has decided to work only in one or two movies a year inspite of her being the most sought after actress in the industry.

We already told you that she works only with people who are very close to her. Anushka, it appears, wants to take up characters which have some substance.

After her Baahubali 2 movie, she was seen in Bhagamathie post which she took a long hiatus.

In view of her friendship with megastar Chiranjeevi family, Anushka appeared in a cameo in Sye Raa which was a period flick. Sweety as she is fondly called by her fans is now awaiting the release of her next titled Silence (Nishabdham). The movie is directed by Hemant Madhukar and also stars R Madhavan, Anjali and Shalini Pandey in key roles.

It is still not clear if Anushka will take another break after the release of Silence or continue signing movies. Let's wait and watch.