World Famous Lover Vijay Devarkonda Will Make Him Love More with His Cute Expressions In this pic

Vijay Deverakonda is not a name limited to Tollywood right now, the actor is a favourite fan of all over the world thanks to his movies. Arjun Reddy was not only a hit among Telugu audiences, but he was also watched by his fans everywhere. The Tollywood industry had a fresh hit pair in the form of Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey. While Arjun Reddy was not Vijay Deverakonda's debut film, the actor rose to fame with his stunning performance as Arjun Reddy in the film. Since then, the talented actor has had hits back.

He began his career in theatre. He is the son of the Telugu TV director, Deverakonda Govardhan Rao. The actor who is all set to release his next World Famous Lover was also in the news for his future projects. His next film directed by Kranthi Madhav features four actresses, Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite.

Vijay's pictures with his co-stars always manage to break the internet and the star is known to be a live wire on sets. Today, we have these pictures of the South star with his co-actors which reveal Vijay Deverakonda's fun side.