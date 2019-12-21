Writer Jalandhara receives Vasireddy Sitadevi Award

Filmnagar: Well-known film director K Vishwanath on Friday praised Jalandhara as an able writer, while conferring the Dr Vasireddy Sitadevi Memorial Award on her at his residence here under the auspices of Vamsi International. She is the wife of film actor Chandramohan.



Addressing the gathering, Vishwanath said it was a matter of pleasure to honour Jalandhara in the presence of many well-wishers and described her as one of top among the current-day writers doing well in different literary forms.

Chandramohan said it was rare for a couple to excel as actor (husband) and writer (wife). Vasireddy Narayan Rao, brother of Sitadevi, threw light on his association with Vishwanath. He said Jalandhara was a writer liked by his sister.

Vamsi Rama Raju said the organisation was also holding several religious and spiritual programmes, besides providing jobs to people. He described Jalandhara as a path-breaking writer to the new generation. In her reply, Jalandhara said it was matter of pride to receive the award named after her favourite writer. Among the speakers were Dr. Tenniti Sudha, Sunkara Shailaja.