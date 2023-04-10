Writer Padmabhushan Fame Suhas Announces His New Movie ‘Ambajipeta Marriage Band’

Tollywood's young actor Suhas is now in the best phase of his career… After Writer Padmabhushan turned into a blockbuster, he became the rising star of the Telugu film industry as even the ace filmmakers are eyeing on this young and talented star. Off late, he surprised all his fans by announcing his new movie and also dropped the title poster…

Along with sharing the title poster, he also wrote, "My next #AmbajipetaMarriageBand First look on 11th April @Dushyanth_dk @mahaisnotanoun @DheeMogilineni @GA2Officia #SwechaCreations".

Even the makers also shared the same poster and wrote, "ఈ వేసవిలో మోత మోగించడానికి మల్లిగాడు వచ్చేస్తున్నాడు #AmbajipetaMarriageBand First look on 11th April".

The poster is all awesome and showcased a half-faced painting on the wall having a wooden chair filled with two trumpets and a small box etched with the name of 'Malli'. Even the colourful floral basket and a drum justify the title 'Ambajipeta Marriage Band'. Well, Ambajipeta is a popular place of Andhra Pradesh and holds its importance in the state. So, with the title itself, Suhas caught the attention! The first look poster of this movie will be unveiled tomorrow i.e on 11th April, 2023!

This movie is being helmed by newcomer Dushyanth Katikineni and is produced by popular filmmaker Venkatesh Maha of C/O Kancherlapalem fame under the Swecha Creations banner in association with GA2 Pictures. The crew of this interesting movie includes Sekhar Chandra for music, Wajid Baig for cinematography and Kodati Pavan Kalyan for editing.