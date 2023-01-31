Writer Padmabhushan Receives Positive Feedback

Suhas-Starrer 'Writer Padmabhushan' Receives Overwhelming Response at Early Premiere Shows"

The makers of Suhas starrer "Writer Padmabhushan" recently held 6 days of early premiere shows across Telugu states, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. The first premiere took place in Vijayawada's Raj Yuvraj theatre, followed by screenings in Guntur and Bhimavaram. All shows were packed with families in attendance, and it was an emotional moment for the local actors and director.



"Writer Padmabhushan" has received positive feedback from families, with its mix of hilarious moments and an emotional finale. The film is not just a regular family entertainer, but it also has elements that will touch the hearts of all sections of the audience. The early premiere strategy, similar to the producers' previous film "Major", has proven to be a success.



The movie is produced by Lahari Films and Chai Bisket Films, and will be released through Geetha Film Distributors on February 3rd. In order to attract the family audience, reasonable ticket prices have been announced, with 110 for single screens and 150 for multiplexes. Bookings for the premiere shows in 4 theatres in Hyderabad are now open.



In conclusion, "Writer Padmabhushan" is a film that promises to be a heartwarming and entertaining experience for families. The positive response at the early premiere shows is a testament to the film's appeal, and it is sure to be a hit when it releases on February 3rd.

