Writer Vijayendra Prasad reveals details about Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu film

Veteran script writer and filmmaker Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad has dropped several exciting updates on his son’s most eagerly awaited project featuring actor Mahesh Babu. The “Baahubali” and “RRR” writer, who has been busy working on the script for the Mahesh-Rajamouli film, has said in a latest interview that the scripting work of Mahesh Babu’s film will be completed by July this year.



Vijayendra Prasad went on to reveal that this as-yet-untitled pan-Indian film is going to be a globetrotting forest action adventure along the lines of the “Indiana Jones” series and “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” The senior writer further revealed that the movie will be loaded with lots of emotions. He also said that the story will be having an open-ended climax, thus leaving a scope for a sequel and then turn it into a franchise.

The filming is expected to begin this year end. Senior producer KL Narayana will be bankrolling this project on a massive scale. MM Keeravani will be composing the music.